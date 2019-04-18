Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SGT. Taje' JaRodd Revelle



ELIZABETH CITY - SGT. Taje' JaRodd Revelle age 25 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this life on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Newport News, VA. He was currently serving as a Sergeant in the United States Army, being stationed in Ft. Eustis, Va.



Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Ricky L. Banks, officiating. Interment with full military rites will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They are also receiving guest at 207 Rhonda Road, Elizabeth City, NC.



He is survived by his parents, Minister Jeanette Shaw (Clifford) of Elizabeth City, NC and Leroy Revelle of Hertford, NC; two brothers, Clifford Shaw, Jr of Elizabeth City, NC and Taquai Whidbee of Elizabeth City, NC; paternal grandmother, Gwendolyn Twine of Hertford, NC; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to



Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Revelle, Shaw and all connected families by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.



As published in The Daily Advance

609 Hull Dr

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

