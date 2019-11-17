Shamra W. Sawyer
BATH - Mrs. Shamra Diane Wall Sawyer, age 62, a resident of Bath, and a former resident of Chocowinity and Beaufort NC, died Monday November 4, 2019 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington.
A memorial service was held 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 7, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington officiated by Rev. Ray Sousa. The family received friends 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Sawyer was born in Beaufort County on June 13, 1957 daughter of the late Fred Bagley Wall and Mary Heath Wall who survives. She was a 1975 graduate of Chocowinity High School and continued her education at East Carolina University where she received her bachelor's degree in education. In her working career she was a kindergarten teacher at Newport Elementary School for thirty-one years. On August 3, 1980 she married Thomas "Tom" Sawyer who survives. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Chocowinity.
Surviving along with her husband: Tom of the home and mother: Mary H. Wall of Chocowinity is a brother: Kirk Wall and his wife Sharon of Yorktown, VA and two nephews. Mrs. Sawyer was predeceased by a sister: Tawny Hollis.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfunerahome.com
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Sawyer family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 17, 2019