Sharon M. Figgs
ELIZABETH CITY - Sharon M. Figgs, 61 years old, entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2019 surrounding by her loving family and friends. Celebration of life will be Saturday September 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. Elder Jesse C. Purkett officiating and Elder James Moore - eulogist, Dr. Joseph A. Turner, pastor. The family will be receiving friends at home of 110 Jennifer Dr.
Visitation will be
Friday, September 20, 2019 at Eastern Star Church of Christ from 6 to 8 pm.
She was the daughter of the late Willie James Moore and Clennie Mae Moore. She loved music and sing and playing the piano.
Surviving are 2 daughters - Cassandra Wilson(Kevin), Sheronda Thornton(Stan); 1 son - Quentin Whidbee (Katherine); 6 grandchildren - Ava Lindsey, Quentin Whidbee Jr., London Thornton, Ella Whidbee, Serenity Thornton, Isaac Whidbee; 5 sisters - Claudette Queen, Alexis Hinton, Beverly Mallory(Norman), Irene White, Janice Daye; 3 brothers - James Moore(Daisy), Marvin Lee Moore(Mona), Daryel Moore(Vickie); 1 aunt Miriam Spence; 1 uncle Curtis Moore. And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Stallings funeral is serving the Moore and Figgs family.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Sept. 19, 2019