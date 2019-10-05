Sherman Michael Huffman
ELIZABETH CITY - Sherman Michael Huffman, 66, passed away October 1, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Michael was a talented stained-glass artist and owned The Glass Gallery.
Michael is survived by his life partner, Terry Hutson; sister, Charlotte; brother, Roger; as well as other relatives and a host of friends.
A memorial service is pending at this time.
A memorial service is pending at this time.
