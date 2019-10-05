The Daily Advance

  • "My condolences to the family Mike was a very sweet friend..."
    - Ava Henning
Sherman Michael Huffman

ELIZABETH CITY - Sherman Michael Huffman, 66, passed away October 1, 2019 in Norfolk, VA. Michael was a talented stained-glass artist and owned The Glass Gallery.

Michael is survived by his life partner, Terry Hutson; sister, Charlotte; brother, Roger; as well as other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service is pending at this time.

Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 5, 2019
