Shirelle Nadine Wood
ELIZABETH CITY - Shirelle Nadine Wood, 55 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by loving family and friends.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Lebanon A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in the Memory Garden Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Saturday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mary Holly Grove A.M.E. Zion Church, Elizabeth City, NC. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 1317 Lincoln Street, Elizabeth City.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: lifelong companion of 32 years, Linwood M. Gallop, Sr.; one daughter, Desiree "Molly" Wood; two sons, Brandon Wood and De'Linta Gallop of Elizabeth City, NC; five granddaughters; two grandsons; four sisters, Hazel Sparkman, Barbara Thompson (Marvin) and Carolyn Wood all of Waterbury, CT and Cassandra Spellman; four brothers, Walter Wood, Sr., of Elizabeth City, NC, Gary Wood of Winfall, NC, Jerry Wood of Hertford, NC and Daryl Wood of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the Wood family.
