Shirlene Reid Bartleson
SOUTH MILLS - Shirlene Reid Bartleson, age 85, of McBride St., South Mills, NC passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home. Born in Washington, DC on October 2, 1933 to the late H. Burwell Reid and Olive Larue Hess Reid, she was the widow of Paul Howard Bartleson.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Prime of South Mills, NC and Kathleen Wolcott (Robert) of Dennysville, ME; four grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Bartleson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 14, 2019