Shirley A. Dunn
ELIZABETH CITY - Shirley Ann Stevenson Dunn, 80, of the 900 block of Lambsberry Circle, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born October 6, 1938 in Houston, TX to the late Vincent Avery Stevenson and Josephine Traina Stevenson and was the wife of Walter Pinckney Dunn of the residence. She was a certified nursing assistant having worked in hospitals and the Dare County Social Services. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons, David Michael Williams, Jr. (Stephanie) of Downington, PA, and Tarmey Allen Williams of Chesapeake, VA; two step-daughters, Joy Renee Jolley of Mansfield, AR, and Necole Albritton of Greenwood AR; ten grandchildren; and four great grand-children. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Johanna Bates; and a brother, Carl Jo Stevenson.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Preston Pitchford officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. The family asks that memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with the cost.
Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Dunn family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 15, 2019