Shirley A. Mann
HERTFORD - Shirley Ann Mann, 74, of 142 Chestnut Street, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Mrs. Mann was born in Syracuse, New York on May 4, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Herbert William Spraker and Alice Clara Lewis Spraker Forget. Retired from the Maintenance and Landscaping Depts. Of Ononadaga Lake Parks & Recreation, she was a member of Calvary Chapel of Elizabeth City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Shirley Spraker; and by a brother, Kenneth Spraker.
Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Swain (Larry) of Hertford; her son, Thomas Edward Mann (Melissa) of Baldwinsville, NY; her brother, Donald Spraker; four step-brothers, Frank, Gary, Paul, and Timothy; and seven grandchildren, Arnold Wilson (Katie), Lawrence Wilson, Brittany Swain, and Shelby Lynn, Tami, Timothy, and Matthew Mann.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastors John King and Nick Kahl. A private burial will be on the family plot at Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the chapel service.
As published in The Daily Advance
