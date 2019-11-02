Shirley G. Thoms
MAPLE - Shirley Beatrice Godfrey Thoms, 95, of 295 Maple Road, Maple, NC died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 29, 1924 in Shiloh, NC to the late Harry Steven Godfrey and Beatrice Whaley Godfrey and was the wife of Raymond George Thoms of the residence. She was a retired cashier and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Thoms family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 2, 2019