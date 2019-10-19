Shirley L. Brown
ELIZABETH CITY - Shirley L. Brown, Elizabeth City, N.C. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. Viewing will take place on Monday from 4-7:00 pm with the family receiving friends from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Mrs. Shirley leaves to cherish her memories: three children, Tina B. Overton, Obie Brown, Jr.(Linda) and Bessie L. Brown(John Wayne) ; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Brown family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 19, 2019