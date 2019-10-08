Shirley Mae Owens Wright
ELIZABETH CITY - Shirley Mae Owens Wright, bid her earthly farewell as she transitioned from this life on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Waterbrooke in Elizabeth City.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Godfrey, Officiating. She will lie in state one hour prior to service.
Shirley leaves to cherish her loving memories: two children, Alesion Wright of Elizabeth City, NC and Devond Wright (Dyamon) of Petersburg, Va; two grandchildren; siblings; Carolyn Turner. Frances Owens, Shelton Owens Sr., David Owens, William Owens; sisters-in-law, Posie Owens, Pam Owens, Ethel Bell Owens, Geraldine Owens, Betty Owens and Margie Owens; one brother-in-law, Vincent Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide services to the Wright family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 8, 2019