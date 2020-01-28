The Daily Advance

Shirley Spence

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Spence.
Service Information
Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
401 S. Dyer St.
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-6575
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley Spence

ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Shirley Spence, 83, who died January 20,2020. Funeral will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 31,2020 at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church from 6 to 8. The family will be receiving family and friends at 1253 Northside Road.

She graduated from Saint Paul College in Lawrenceville Virginia. She began her career with IBM and she retired in 1998 as a System Analyst. Shirley acceptted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and she was a dedicated member of Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. She was married to the love of her life, the late Lincoln Spence, for over 51 years until he passed away on January 19, 2018. She loved and cherished her family so much.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lenton Carter and mother, Josephine Carter.

She is survived by her children, Carver T. Spence (Patricia), Velma E. Edwards (Joseph), Linda Richards (David III), Kim Brown (her baby), beloved son-in-law Ira. The legacy continues with nine cherished grandchildren, Anthony (Krystal), Candace, Amanda, Lydia, David IV, Micah, Aaron, Joshua, Alexis,; and one sweet great-grandchild, Malik.

Stallings Funeral Home is Assisting the Spence family.

As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.