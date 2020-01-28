Shirley Spence
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Shirley Spence, 83, who died January 20,2020. Funeral will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, January 31,2020 at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church from 6 to 8. The family will be receiving family and friends at 1253 Northside Road.
She graduated from Saint Paul College in Lawrenceville Virginia. She began her career with IBM and she retired in 1998 as a System Analyst. Shirley acceptted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and she was a dedicated member of Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church. She was married to the love of her life, the late Lincoln Spence, for over 51 years until he passed away on January 19, 2018. She loved and cherished her family so much.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lenton Carter and mother, Josephine Carter.
She is survived by her children, Carver T. Spence (Patricia), Velma E. Edwards (Joseph), Linda Richards (David III), Kim Brown (her baby), beloved son-in-law Ira. The legacy continues with nine cherished grandchildren, Anthony (Krystal), Candace, Amanda, Lydia, David IV, Micah, Aaron, Joshua, Alexis,; and one sweet great-grandchild, Malik.
Stallings Funeral Home is Assisting the Spence family.
As published in The Daily Advance
