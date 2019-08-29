Shondalyn Lori White Bowe
ELIZABETH CITY - Shondalyn Lori White Bowe entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2019.
Celebration of Life for Shon will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fine Arts Center on the campus of Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. A wake service will take place on Friday from 6:00pm until 7:00 pm at Palmyra Missionary Baptist Church, 901 Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, NC. The family will receive friends at her mother's residence, Cynthia White Spence, 1207 Peartree Rd, Elizabeth City, NC.
Shon leaves to cherish her memories, the joys of her life: loving and devoted husband, Carlton Edrick "Eric" Bowe; daughter, Tanay M. Dixon; mother, Cynthia White Spence; grandmother, Lydia Simpson Brown all of Elizabeth City North Carolina; sisters, Robin Jones Taylor, Vicki Jones Mitchell (Darryl) , Candice Brown Mallory (Berry); brothers, Warren Jones, Rudolph Brown, Jr., Bobby Brown, Marcus Dixon and Montrez Dixon; special uncles, Ernell White and Garland Jones; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You may sign the on-line guestbook at www.beachrivers.com.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy with sincerity, dignity and professional service.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 29, 2019