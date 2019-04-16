Squire Basnight, Jr.
|
ELIZABETH CITY - Squire Basnight Jr., 73, of 816 Robinson street, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Old Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Rondell Munden, eulogist.
Arrangments by Stallings Funeral Home of Elizabeth City. As published in The Daily Advance
