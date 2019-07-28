Stephen Christopher Morris
TYNER - Stephen Christopher Morris, 36, of Yellow Hammer Road, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident.
Stephen was born in Chowan County on June 9, 1983, and was the son of John Christopher and Beverly Lamb Morris. A graduate of John A. Holmes High School and Elizabeth City State University, he was self-employed in the construction industry, and was a member of Faith Fellowship Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Christopher Stephen Morris of the home; and his brother, Patrick Morris and wife, Andi, and their children, Ava and Asher, of Hertford.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in Faith Fellowship Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Buck Leary. A private burial will follow in the Lamb Family Cemetery in the Chappell Hill community. Friends may join the family at the home of his parents, 140 Yellow Hammer Road, Tyner.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 28, 2019