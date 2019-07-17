Stephen Thomas Dail
HERTFORD - Stephen Thomas "Steve" Dail, 63, of 271 Riverwood Drive, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, in his home.
Born in Huntington, WV, on January 8, 1956, and raised in Perquimans County, he was the son of the late Thomas Alexander and Elizabeth Langdon Dail. A graduate of Perquimans County High School and College of The Albemarle, he retired from Xerox Corp. after 33 years of employment. Following retirement he worked part-time with Vector-CSP and was currently employed with the Strike Group. A member of Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, he was a motorcycle enthusiast, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a member of B & N Hunt Club where he had served in various capacities.
A loving husband, father, "Paw Paw" and friend, surviving are his wife of 41 years, Brenda Layden Dail; a son, Michael Dail and wife, Ingrid; a daughter, Lisa Sawyer and husband, Michael; six grandchildren, Kursten, Xander, Jaden, and Aniston Sawyer, and Langdon and Benjamin Dail; and many loving extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Whiteville Grove Baptist Church, and will be conducted by the Revs. Randy Ward and William Byrum. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and all other times at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made either to the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team, 1744 Belvidere Road, Belvidere, NC 27919, or to a .
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 17, 2019