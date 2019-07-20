Susan Lutz Yohn
HERTFORD - Susan Lutz Yohn, 72, of 300 Deep Creek Road, died Friday, July 19, 2019, in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Mrs. Yohn was born in Wilton, Connecticut on May 13, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Bruce and Ruth Mayberry Lutz. She had retired after more than 20 years of working with the Elizabeth City branch of the NC State Employees Credit Union.
Surviving are her husband of 34 years, Donald E. Yohn; two daughters, Jenny Albertson and husband, David, of Hertford, and Holly Jefferson and husband, Brent, of Greenville; two sons, Brandon Yohn and wife, Jennifer, of Dallas, TX, and Danny Yohn of Virginia Beach; two brothers, Alan Lutz and wife, Barbara, of Tyler, TX, and Jeffrey Lutz of Chapel Hill; five grandchildren, Gavin, Emily, Troy, Ethan, and Sofia; and her two fur babies, Kelsey and Juno.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor A.J. Layton. A private burial will follow in the family cemetery on Mill Road. Friends may join the family in the funeral home immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on July 20, 2019