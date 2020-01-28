Susie S. Wilson
ELISABETH CITY - Susie Jane Seymore Wilson, 84, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Brookedale Nursing Home. She was born January 7, 1936 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Noah McKimmey Seymore, Sr. and Mittie Jackson Seymore. She was a graduate of the University of North Florida and was an accountant there for thirty years, and a member of First United Methodist Church of Elizabeth City.
She is survived by a daughter, Bobbi Veon White and husband Wayne of Camden, NC; two sons, Ed Jackson Wilson and wife Beth of CA, and John McKimmey "Mac" Wilson of FL (Blue Sampair); five grandchildren, Matthew McKimmey White, Zachary Aaron White, Noah L. Wilson, Olivia McKimmey Wilson, and Eisley Branan Wilson; and a nephew, Noah McKimmey Seymore, III. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Noah McKimmey "Mac" Seymore, Jr.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Benny Oakes officiating. Burial will be in Old Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. Memorial donations may be made to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 208 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or First United Methodist Church, 201 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wilson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 28, 2020