Sybil S. Sumerlin
COINJOCK - Maud Sybil Simmons Sumerlin, 91, formerly of Coinjock, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Currituck House Memory Care, Moyock.
Born in Hyde County on January 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Lee Graham and Mary Jane Dunbar Simmons. A homemaker, she was a member of Coinjock Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Odom (m. 1946) and second husband, Wilson Sumerlin (m. 1949); a sister, Willa Lane; and by two brothers, Keaton and J.T. Simmons.
Surviving are her four daughters, Carol Moore of San Antonio, TX, Kay Sumerlin (Richard Powell) of Elizabeth City, Linda Long (Tony) and Beth O'Briant (Paul), all of Currituck; six grandchildren, Wendy, Christy, Toby, Ben, Jonathan and Timothy; and five great-grandchildren, Austin, J.T., Mason, Cash, and Weston.
A private service will be held at a later date. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
