Tammy Gallop Story
HERTFORD - Tammy Gallop Story, 60, of 913 Four Mile Desert Road, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, in her home.
Mrs. Story was born in Pasquotank County on April 16, 1959, and was the daughter of Bertha Jane Moore Gallop of Elizabeth City and the late Norman Earl Gallop. For many years she was self-employed in the house cleaning business. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Samuel "Sam" Story; and by three brothers, Larry Connie, and Richard and Raymond Gallop.
Surviving along with her mother are her three sons, Aron Gallop and wife, Kelly, of South Mills, Paul Story and wife, Rebecca, and Daniel Story and wife, Sarah, all of Hertford; four sisters, Charlene Rose of Rocky Mount, Peggy Connie of Elizabeth City, Carol Jones of Nashville, and Wanda Williams of Rocky Mount; and eight grandchildren, Anthony and Noah Gallop, and Thomas, Andrew, Elizabeth, Dylan, Morgan, and Liam Story.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the Story Family Cemetery, 1217 Chapanoke Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 29, 2020