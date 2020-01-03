Tammye V. Hill
ELIZABETH CITY - Tammye V. Hill entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will take place Sunday, January 5, 2019, Chapel Hill MBC, 830 Chapel Hill Rd, Columbia, NC at 1:00pm. Viewing and visitation with family will take place on Saturday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, NC. At other times family will receive friends at her parents house, 102 Lady Patricia Dr., Elizabeth City, NC.
Tammye leaves to cherish her memories: loving parents, Calvin and Dottie Hill, Elizabeth City, NC; sister, Candace T. Hill, Elizabeth City, NC; brother, Tory V. Hill (Markena), Louisville, KY; her fur babies, Josie and Serena; aunts, Gertrude Anderson, Ora Hill, Vera Hill, Barbara Hill and Cathy Hill; uncles, Clarence Hill, Larry Hill and Alaric A. Hill III; nieces, Candace C. Hill and Chudney Hill; nephews, Calvin V. Hill, Christopher Hill and Torey Hill; special great nephew," Kari" Hill; and a host of cousins and friends.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 3, 2020