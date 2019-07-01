Taurus Lamont Greene, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Taurus Lamont Greene, Sr. entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 4:00pm, Saint Stephen MB Church. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8pm with family receiving friends 5-7:00 pm. The family will receive friends at his brothers residence, Marlo Greene, 111 Center Cross Dr, Elizabeth City, NC.
To cherish the memories of Taurus: mother, Prophetess Yolonder M Garris; brothers, Marlo Greene (Melissa), Rodney Nixon (Tina); sisters, Catrice Seymor, Kenyanda Dawson (Jeremy); children, Taurus "BJ" Greene Jr., Teran Greene, Elijah Arellano, Sincere Greene, Christopher Greene and Tianna Greene; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Greene family. As published in The Daily Advance
