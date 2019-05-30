Teresa Lane Taylor
HERTFORD - Teresa Lane Taylor, 58 of 122 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, NC peacefully transitioned from this earthly life on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Poole's Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hertford, NC. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Viewing and visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday,from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased.
She leaves behind 58 years of love and legacy to: her children, James Patrick Lane (Shara) of Florida, Crystal Gayle Teachey (Dempsey, Jr.,) of Camden, NC, Marsharel Moore (Kim) of Hertford, NC and Antoine Moore (Sarah) of Hertford, NC; mother, Shirley Newby (Clinton) of Hertford, NC; siblings, Donna White (Terry) of Elizabeth City, NC; Leslie Lane (Bonnie) of Hertford, NC, Wesley Newby (Heather) of Hertford, NC and Cory Newby (Sheri Anne) of Maryland; fiance;', Michael Moore of Hertford, NC; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being provided to the Taylor and all connected families, by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 30, 2019