Teresa Marie Murph



MOYOCK - Teresa Marie Murph, 26, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born at Pitt Memorial Hospital on Dec. 7, 1992. She grew up in Moyock, NC and graduated from Currituck Co. High School in 2011. She worked at Sentara Barco.



Teresa is preceded in death by her father Leon Murph.



She is survived by her mother, Anita Tillett; her twin sister, Toni; her sister, Brandy; brother, Steven; brother-in-law, Timothy; nieces and nephews, Alliyah, Sarah, Isabella, Tahj, Cody and Judah; her aunt, Kim; cousins, Katherine, Derik, Adrianna, Hunter, Noah, and Silas; and her best friend, William Schackelford.



Teresa put everyone before herself and heavily impacted every single person she came in contact with. She was the sweetest, funniest, most kind hearted person. She loved being unique, the beach and penguins. She is leaving behind a lot of best friends and family.



A celebration of her life will be held on May 17, 2019 at 5 pm at 110 Delena Lane in Currituck, NC. As published in The Daily Advance

