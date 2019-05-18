Terry Ward Owens
ELIZABETH CITY - Terry Ward Owens, 76, of 116 Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Windsor House. He was born August 23, 1942 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Hallett Ward Owens and Eula West Owens and was the husband of Marilyn Brothers Owens of the residence. He was an avid theater performer and enjoyed singing. He was a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church and a longtime member of the choir. He was co-owner and operator of W. W. Owens Moving and Storage and a U.S. Navy veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Wendy O. Faircloth (Kent Howell) of Edenton, NC; a son, Timothy W. Owens (Ellen) of Kure Beach, NC; a sister, Donna O. Hassell (Glenn) of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Robert H. Owens of Currituck; and three granddaughters, Rachel Lowe, Gwendalynn Faircloth, and Claire Faircloth.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Don Morris officiating. The family will receive friends in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to either the SPCA Of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Owens family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 18, 2019