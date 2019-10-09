Thelma Lane Smith
HERTFORD - Thelma Lane Smith, 101, of 520 Lake Road, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Mrs. Smith was born in Perquimans County on January 1, 1918, and was the daughter of the late John Martin and Martha Ann Alexander "Annie" Lane. A homemaker, she was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Elizabeth City. She was a cancer survivor of 62 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Martin Smith; a daughter, Shirley Jean Smith Weis and husband, Robert; a son, Stephen Wray Smith; three sisters, Alma L. Hurdle and husband, Robert, Julia L. Weston and husband, Blake, and Ida Mae Lane; three brothers, Winford E. "Buck" Lane and wife, Madeline, Calvin J. Lane, and an infant brother, William Lane; a sister-in-law, Jean Lane; and by a brother-in-law, Frank Gibson.
Surviving are her son, David Smith and wife, Bonnie, of Hertford; a sister, Selma Dean Gibson of Daytona Beach, FL; two brothers, Preston E. Lane and wife, Kay, of Hampton, VA and Clyde C. Lane of Hertford; 8 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Victory Baptist Church, and will be conducted by Pastor R.L. Parker. A private burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the church the hour prior to the services on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 684 Old Hertford Hwy, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance
