Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Langdale Goodwin. View Sign





ELIZABETH CITY - Thelma Langdale Goodwin, age 90, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sentara Barco Nursing Center. Born in Chowan County, NC on April 16, 1928 to the late William Langdale and Alice Mizelle Langdale, she was the widow of Robert "Bob" White Goodwin, Sr. She was a retired bookkeeper for Roses and a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church.



She is survived by her sons, Bob Goodwin, Jr. (Ann) of Elizabeth City, NC, Bill Goodwin (Beth) of Pawcatuck, CT, and Tom Goodwin (Dorothy) of Raleigh, NC; a sister, Shirley Whitley of Currituck, NC; nine grandchildren, Steve Goodwin (Holly), Daniel Goodwin (Mary Shaw), Michelle Napier (Marty), Jeff Goodwin (Kristen), Eric Goodwin (Tracey), Greg Goodwin (Shana), Kim Spagnuolo (Ryan), Lauren Eiswirth (Greg) and Ryan Goodwin; 12 great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Phyllis King and Annette Berry for the love and special care they showed their mother over the past years. An additional thank you to Sentara Barco for the kindness and care they showed.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Memorial donations may be made to the .



Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Goodwin family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at

Thelma Langdale GoodwinELIZABETH CITY - Thelma Langdale Goodwin, age 90, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sentara Barco Nursing Center. Born in Chowan County, NC on April 16, 1928 to the late William Langdale and Alice Mizelle Langdale, she was the widow of Robert "Bob" White Goodwin, Sr. She was a retired bookkeeper for Roses and a member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church.She is survived by her sons, Bob Goodwin, Jr. (Ann) of Elizabeth City, NC, Bill Goodwin (Beth) of Pawcatuck, CT, and Tom Goodwin (Dorothy) of Raleigh, NC; a sister, Shirley Whitley of Currituck, NC; nine grandchildren, Steve Goodwin (Holly), Daniel Goodwin (Mary Shaw), Michelle Napier (Marty), Jeff Goodwin (Kristen), Eric Goodwin (Tracey), Greg Goodwin (Shana), Kim Spagnuolo (Ryan), Lauren Eiswirth (Greg) and Ryan Goodwin; 12 great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Phyllis King and Annette Berry for the love and special care they showed their mother over the past years. An additional thank you to Sentara Barco for the kindness and care they showed.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Memorial donations may be made to the .Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Goodwin family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com As published in The Daily Advance Funeral Home Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City

405 E CHURCH

Elizabeth City , NC 27909

(252) 335-4395 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations