Theola S. Sermons
HERTFORD - Theola Sellers Heath Sermons, 84, of 800 New Hope Road, Hertford, NC died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born December 11, 1934 in Live Oak, FL to the late Jessie Sellers and Marie Patterson Sellers and was the widow of Elwood Sermons. She was an evangelist and a member of Fountain of Life Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Cassandra Jordan (Walter) of Jacksonville, FL and Barbara Judd (Michael) of Hertford, NC; a son, Bobby Heath, Sr. of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Cynthia Evans of Bowie, MD and Johnnie Erin Sellers of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers, Jessie Sellers of Brooklyn, NY and Otis Sellers of Philadelphia, PA; seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by two daughters, Shenita Heath and Veronda Faye Heath; a son, David Heath, Jr.; a sister, Truly Henderson Rogers; and two brothers, Kelly Sellers and John Henry Sellers.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fountain of Life Church with Pastor Hans Hess officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Sermons family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 24, 2019