ELIZABETH CITY - Theron Stout Sharber, Sr. passed away on July 27, 2019. He was the son of the late Eugene G. Sharber and Beulah Stout Sharber of Elizabeth City, NC. Pasquotank County, NC was his home until graduating from high school. After graduating, the US Army called him to serve his country. He was discharged and was called again to serve. Upon his final discharge, he went back to school graduating from Wilson Technical Institute. A few months later, he married Ruby Carlton, started his career and family. After working with White Motor Company and Roadway Express he moved to Raleigh finding employment with the Raleigh Fire Department and eventually with the Town of Cary until retirement. He then moved to Halifax County, NC becoming very active in the community.



Theron was a life long member of the United Methodist Church and also a member of the American Legion, The Lion's Club, and The Order of First Families of North Carolina.



He is survived by his wife, Ruby; son Theron Stout Sharber, Jr. and wife Dawn H. Sharber, grandchildren, Jordan and Lindsey Sharber; a brother, William G. Sharber, his wife Shirley Sharber and nephew, David Sharber. Services will be held at 11:OO AM Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Tabor United Methodist Church, 10651 Hwy48, Littleton, NC 27850. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Friday August 2, 2019 at West Lawn Cemetery in Elizabeth City, NC.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tabor United Methodist Church or the .



Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton and online condolences may be made at

