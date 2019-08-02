Thomas Charlie Archie, Jr.
EDENTON - Thomas Charlie Archie, Jr., transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence surrounded by loving family and friends.
Thomas, the only son out of nine daughters, was born on March 4, 1951 in Perquimans County, NC to the late Thomas C. Archie, Sr., and Lucy Mae Welch.
Life Celebration Services will convene on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC. His earthly bed of rest will be in the Cedarwood Cemetery, Hertford, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Friday, at the church from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 118 Birch Lane, Edenton, NC.
Thomas leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Brenda R. Archie, of the home; two children, Thomas Charlie Archie, III of Edenton, NC and Temika Hyman of Greenville, NC; one granddaughter; siblings, Mary Scott (Charlie Scott), Tuwana Archer (Alvin Carter), Henrietta Riddick (Corey Riddick), Sharron Washington (Forever), Veronica A. Jordan (Aubrey), Dorothy Reid, Jeraldine Archer, Betty Hall and Carol Warren (Tony); one uncle, Angelo Welch of Bronx, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide professional services to the Archie family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Aug. 2, 2019