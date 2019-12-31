Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Clay Brothers. View Sign Service Information Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City 405 E CHURCH Elizabeth City , NC 27909 (252)-335-4395 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Clay Brothers



ELIZABETH CITY - Thomas Clay Brothers, 76, of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, December 29, 2019 in the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born on November 28, 1943 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late James Ross Brothers and Dorothy Tankard Brothers. Tommy was the former owner/operator of the Brothers Septic Company. He was an active member of the Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church where he was a member of the Adult Choir and formerly served his church as a Deacon. He loved the Lord and was willing to share his faith with everyone. Tommy proudly served his Country in the U. S. Army. He achieved the rank of sergeant and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division.



He is survived by his wife, Gladys Sawyer Brothers of the home; a daughter, Tiffany Brothers Sanders of Camden, NC; two sisters, Dottie B. Pritchard and Cathy B. Markham and her husband, Gary all of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers, Jimmy Brothers of Jacksonville, FL and Jackie Brothers of Elizabeth City; NC; three grandchildren which he loved dearly, Aaron T. Russell of Elizabeth City, NC, Chase Sanders and Aubrey Sanders both of Camden; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, Billy, and Johnnie Paul Brothers.



Funeral services with military honors will be conducted Thursday afternoon, January 2, 2020, at 2:00 at Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church by the Rev. Ken Littleton. A private burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service in the Church's Family Life Center and at other times at the residence, 406 Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, NC. The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Jon Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Mrs. Karen Jackson, 691 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Brothers family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Advance

