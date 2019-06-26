Thomas E. Reid, III
ELIZABETH CITY - Thomas E. Reid, III, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Hospital with his family by his side. Mr. Reid was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to the late Thomas A. Reid Jr. and Bernice Brown Reid.
Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at his residence, 507 Spruce Street, Elizabeth City NC.
Thomas is survived by his wife, Geraldine Respass Reid of the home, daughter, Dr. Angelia Reid-Griffin (Stacey) of Wilmington, NC; brothers, Billie J. Reid, Jackie Reid (Yvonne) and sister, Annie McMurrin (Quinton); two grandsons; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Beach Rivers Funeral service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Reid family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 26, 2019