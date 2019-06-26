The Daily Advance

Thomas E. Reid III

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Faye Respass-Oliver
  • "Geraldine and Angela , We are sorry to hear about Bink. We..."
    - Raye Respass- Jernigan
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss keeping the family in my prayers"
    - Gwen Glasper and family
  • "Aunt Geraldine and Angela, my thoughts are with you. May..."
    - Adrian Baker
  • "So very. Sorry. But he is at peace with no suffering Love..."
    - Connie Harris
Service Information
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas E. Reid, III

ELIZABETH CITY - Thomas E. Reid, III, Elizabeth City, NC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Hospital with his family by his side. Mr. Reid was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to the late Thomas A. Reid Jr. and Bernice Brown Reid.

Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at his residence, 507 Spruce Street, Elizabeth City NC.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Geraldine Respass Reid of the home, daughter, Dr. Angelia Reid-Griffin (Stacey) of Wilmington, NC; brothers, Billie J. Reid, Jackie Reid (Yvonne) and sister, Annie McMurrin (Quinton); two grandsons; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Reid family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.