Service Information
Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford
1125 Harvey Point Road
Hertford , NC 27944
(252)-426-9993
Memorial service
6:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
794 Burnt Mill Road





HERTFORD - Thomas Edward Chappell, 80, of Snug Harbor Road, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.



Mr. Chappell was born in Perquimans County on July 2, 1939, and was the son of the late Roy Sammy Chappell, Sr. and Myrtle Rogerson Chappell. A retired farmer, he later worked with George C. Moore Company. Raised in the fellowship of Bethel Baptist Church, through the years he had been active in both the Bethel Ruritan Club, and as a member of the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Layton Chappell.



Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Chappell Jennings (G.C.) and Joy Chappell Phillips (Wallace), all of Edenton; a son, Paul Chappell (Stan) of Hertford; a sister, Mary Inez Harrell of Raleigh; a brother, R.S. Chappell, Jr. of Hertford; five grandchildren, Hope Swinney (David), Jeremy Jennings (Kumori), Joshua Phillips (Cassandra), Abigail Wheless (Jeremy), and Zachary Phillips; eight great-grandchildren, Ruth and Wyatt Swinney, Jocelyn and Luke Jennings, Alexi, Caleb, and Levi Phillips, and Ava Wheless; and his special friend, Janice Wood of Edenton.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Bethel Baptist Church, 794 Burnt Mill Road, and will be conducted by his son-in-law, The Rev. Dr. Wallace Phillips. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation immediately following the service. A private burial will be held in the Layton Family Cemetery at a later time.



The family asks that flowers be omitted and contributions in his memory be made to the Bethel Ruritan Scholarship Fund, in care of Willis and Janie Proctor, 575 Davenport Lane, Edenton, NC 27932.



