Thomas Leroy Walton
HOBBSVILLE - Thomas Leroy Walton, age 61 of 9 Muddy Cross Road, Hobbsville, NC passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Life celebration services will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Blanchard's Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hobbsville, NC. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased.
Tom leaves behind a legacy of love to: one daughter, Shenelle Walton (Willie) of Fayetteville, NC; two grandchildren, Jaden Perry and Jordan Perry; siblings, Vanzy Parker of Belvidere, NC, Wendell Walton of Elizabeth City, NC, Fentress Walton, Sr., (Sheba) of Gatesville, NC Richard Walton (Hollistine), Shirley Jordan (David) and Ray Walton, all of Hobbsville, NC, Robert Walton (Lena) of Corapeake, NC, Deloise Walton and Doris Walton of Tyner, NC, Barbara Walton and Grady "Lil Boy" Walton of Hobbsville, NC; a special friend, Mary Eason of Hobbsville, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Expressions of Love can be sent to www.mitchellcares.com.
Final Care and Compassionate Services are being expressed to the Walton family by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 16, 2019