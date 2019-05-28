Thomas Milton Noblitt
CAMDEN - Our loved one has gone home to be with Jesus his Lord and Saviour and he is at peace in the presence of the Lord. Thomas Milton Noblitt, 97 died Monday, May 27, 2019 in Camden, NC. He was born November 25, 1921 in Simmons, MO to the late Harold Jennings Noblitt and Nina Elizabeth Ray Noblitt and was the widower of Alva Ruth Brown Noblitt. He was a farmer, member of Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, charter member of the Camden County Volunteer Fire Department, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
He is survived by a son Terry Noblitt (Peggy) of Camden, NC; three grandchildren, Jason Noblitt (Angela) and Melissa Dunagan, all of Camden, NC and Richard Noblitt (Stephanie) of Currituck, NC. He was pre-deceased by a son, Harold Milton Noblitt.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Buzzard officiating. The family will receive friends at the son's residence, 217 North Highway 343, Camden, NC. Memorial donations may be made to the Camden County Fire Department, 114 Sawyer's Creek Road, Camden, NC 27921 or Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, 241 Sawyer's Creek Road, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 05 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Noblitt family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 28, 2019