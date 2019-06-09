Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel 1264 Great Neck Rd N Virginia Beach , VA 23454 (757)-496-9727 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel 1264 Great Neck Rd N Virginia Beach , VA 23454 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Wycliffe Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Mitchell



VIRGINIA BEACH - CAPT Thomas Mitchell Smith, USN (Retired) age 91, of Virginia Beach, VA, joined his heavenly father and many loved ones on May 30, 2019.



Born in Huntington, WV, on January 29, 1928, to Mary McCue and Edwin Paul Smith, he moved to Centreville, MS, at a very early age.



After high school he joined the Navy and continued his education at Hines Jr. College, Rice University, Mississippi State University, and later, after flight training in multi-engine aircraft and helicopters, he graduated from the U. S. Naval Post Graduate School with a Master's degree in Nuclear Physics. He always loved to study!



While in helicopter squadron HS-3, in Elizabeth City, NC in 1956, he met and married Betty Holland Bell, his loving wife of 61 years.



After retirement, Tom went directly to ODU to continue taking accounting courses in order to pass the CPA exam. He passed the first time! He transitioned to CPA practice, a second career until his second retirement in 1992.



Tom loved sports, in earlier years fishing at Kitty Hawk with the children and grandchildren, playing golf, tennis, and gardening, the edible type, not flowers. He never missed his children's baseball games or swim meets, and later, attended as many grandchildren's events as he could.



Wycliffe Presbyterian Church was a central part of Tom's life, and he served in many capacities as deacon, elder, teacher, and clerk of session.



Tom loved his family, friends, church, and was happiest when all were together.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Elizabeth Smith-Scott Spates in May 2018; his parents, Mary McCue and Edwin Paul Smith; brother, Edwin Paul Smith, Jr.; and Betty's parents, Dr. John H and Louise H. Bell.



Tom is survived by Betty, his devoted wife of 61 years, his son, John Edwin Smith and wife, Beth; and grandchildren, Ryan Thomas Smith, Taylor Layne Smith, and Samantha McKay Smith of Virginia Beach, Allyssa Holland Scott (Matthew Futch) of Charleston, SC, Mitchell Wade Scott (Emmie Huffman) of Kennesaw, GA, and Harrison Peter Spates of Canton, GA; son-in-law, Richard P. Spates of Canton, GA; brother-in-law, John H. Bell, Jr., (Gwen) of Elizabeth City, NC; his special nieces and nephew, Cindy S. Matheny (Mike), Carol S. Peck (Gail), Cathy Heffernan (Pat), Charlotte S. Jordan, and Christine S. Eure (Brad), Margaret H. Bell, John H. Bell, III, (Rosa and John IV), along with extended relatives and friends.



The funeral service was be held at Wycliffe Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, Va. on Tuesday, June 4, at 1 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at



We miss you Grandy - We are heartbroken that God took you but we are glad you are now pain free. You battled so hard and for so long but now you can finally rest. You were our rock and compass. We will miss your guidance and support but your words and lessons will always be with us. You were the finest man we will ever know. You have earned your wings. Give Amy a hug. We all love you.



As published in The Daily Advance

