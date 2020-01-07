Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Stephen Brennan III. View Sign Service Information Miller & Van Essendelft - Hertford 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford , NC 27944 (252)-426-9993 Send Flowers Obituary





HERTFORD - Thomas Stephen Brennan, III, 75, of 120 New River Drive, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.



Mr. Brennan was born in New Jersey on June 7, 1944, and was the son of the late Thomas Stephen, II and Edith Villani Brennan. A retired sergeant, he had served with the Irvington Police Department in Irvington, NJ for over 20 years. A member of Hertford United Methodist Church, he was an avid motorcyclist having been a member of numerous motorcycle clubs including the Blue Knights Chapter XV, American Legion Riders, Coastal Carolina Riders, and the Gold Wing Association of America. Other memberships enjoyed included the William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion, and his life-membership in the Fraternal Order of Police. A veteran, he had served in the US Navy.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Liliana DiCocco Brennan; and by his daughter, Krista Renee' Brennan Foberg.



Surviving are his daughter, Lori Bennett; his son, Thomas Stephen Brennan, IV and wife, Lisa; two brothers, Clifford and Michael Brennan; five grandchildren, Gabriella, Jason, Steven, Michael, and Joyce; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 p.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by the Rev. Gene Tyson. Friends may join the family in the church social hall immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the .



Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in The Daily Advance

Thomas Stephen Brennan, IIIHERTFORD - Thomas Stephen Brennan, III, 75, of 120 New River Drive, died Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.Mr. Brennan was born in New Jersey on June 7, 1944, and was the son of the late Thomas Stephen, II and Edith Villani Brennan. A retired sergeant, he had served with the Irvington Police Department in Irvington, NJ for over 20 years. A member of Hertford United Methodist Church, he was an avid motorcyclist having been a member of numerous motorcycle clubs including the Blue Knights Chapter XV, American Legion Riders, Coastal Carolina Riders, and the Gold Wing Association of America. Other memberships enjoyed included the William Paul Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion, and his life-membership in the Fraternal Order of Police. A veteran, he had served in the US Navy.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Liliana DiCocco Brennan; and by his daughter, Krista Renee' Brennan Foberg.Surviving are his daughter, Lori Bennett; his son, Thomas Stephen Brennan, IV and wife, Lisa; two brothers, Clifford and Michael Brennan; five grandchildren, Gabriella, Jason, Steven, Michael, and Joyce; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11 at 3:00 p.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by the Rev. Gene Tyson. Friends may join the family in the church social hall immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the .Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com As published in The Daily Advance Published in The Daily Advance on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Daily Advance Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.