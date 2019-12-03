Thomas W. Leary
EDENTON - Thomas Wayne "Tommy" Leary, 90, of 2209 Rocky Hock Road, died Monday, December 2, 2019, in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Mr. Leary was born in Chowan County on March 30, 1929, and was the son of the late Thomas Stillman Leary and Delsie Perry Leary. A retired farmer, for many years he owned and operated both Green Leaf Farms and Green Leaf Plant Farm. A member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, he was an Army veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Emily Knock; and by brothers, The Rev. Billy Gray Leary and Jack Dawson Leary.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Jean Hollowell Leary; two sons, Tony Stillman Leary, and Terry Wayne Leary and wife, Lisa, all of Edenton; two sisters, Julia Elmore of Edenton and Ruth Clark of Durham; four grandchildren, T.J. Leary of Chesapeake, VA, Lindsey Lindsay and husband, Nick, of Asheville, Tyler Leary and wife, Emily, of Edenton, and Elizabeth Jordan and husband, Heath, of Hobbsville; and three great-grandchildren, Tripp Leary, Grayson Leary, and Clara Gray Jordan.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Rocky Hock Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Rusty Womack. A private burial will follow in the Leary Family Cemetery. Friends may join the family at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the , or online at .
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019