Tiffany Lynn Forbes
CAMDEN - Tiffany Lynn McPherson Forbes, age 31, of Camden, NC died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born in Pasquotank County on September 16, 1988, she was the daughter of Tammy Lynn McPherson Farley and the late William Thomas Allen, Jr. and was the wife of Allan D. Forbes.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by four sons, Dominic Forbes, Alex Forbes, Gene Forbes and Kaden Forbes and a sister, Julia Allen.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Darryl Stallings.
Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 24, 2019