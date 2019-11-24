The Daily Advance

Tiffany Lynn Forbes (1988 - 2019)
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. You are all in our thoughts..."
    - Bob and Lynn Jolley
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-335-4395
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Tiffany Lynn Forbes

CAMDEN - Tiffany Lynn McPherson Forbes, age 31, of Camden, NC died Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born in Pasquotank County on September 16, 1988, she was the daughter of Tammy Lynn McPherson Farley and the late William Thomas Allen, Jr. and was the wife of Allan D. Forbes.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by four sons, Dominic Forbes, Alex Forbes, Gene Forbes and Kaden Forbes and a sister, Julia Allen.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Darryl Stallings.

Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in The Daily Advance on Nov. 24, 2019
