Timothy Clay Harris
FRISCO - Timothy Clay Harris, 53, of Frisco, NC died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Born in Elizabeth City, NC on May 10, 1966, he was the son of the late Lorene Miller Harris and Jordan Clarence Harris, Jr.
Clay was a chief engineer with the NCDOT - Ferry Division. He enjoyed motorcycles, NASCAR, traveling, and mowing the lawn. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and helping others, especially the elderly.
Clay is survived by his wife, Dyan Willis Harris; three children, Royce Austin Harris (fiance; Leah Sioux Wood), Tayler Dyan Gavetti; and Jackson Willis Harris; grandchild, Camden Royce Harris; two sisters, Carolyn Scott (Garland) and Pat Elliot (Ivie); two brothers, JC Harris III (Nancy) and Tommy Harris (Brenda); several nieces and nephews; and his NCDOT - Ferry family. Clay was looking forward to meeting a new granddaughter in January 2020.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Harris.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Hatteras Assembly of God.
As published in The Daily Advance
