Toby S. Wilder
EDENTON - Toby Scott Wilder, 46, of 204 Shannonhouse Road, died Thursday, November 7, 2019, as the result of injuries received in a motor vehicular accident.
Toby was born in Chowan County on December 30, 1972, and was the son of Judy Faye Owens Wilder of Hertford and the late Jimmy Wayne Wilder, Sr. A sales representative with Fastenal, he was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he had coached the girls basketball team and had been involved in youth activities.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Becky Copeland Wilder; his daughter, Laura Beth Fanning and husband, Will, of Winterville; his son, Austin David Scott Wilder of Edenton; and two brothers, Jimmy Wayne Wilder, Jr. of Edenton and Aaron Brent Wilder of Belvidere.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Chris Gravning and the Rev. Tim Fitch. A private burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 18, Edenton, NC 27932.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
