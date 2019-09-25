The Daily Advance

Tracie Marie Burns

Guest Book
Service Information
Stallings Funeral Homes, Inc. - Elizabeth City
401 S. Dyer St.
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-6575
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Stallings Funeral Home
401 S. Dyer St.
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituary
Tracie Marie Burns

ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Tracie Marie Burns, 53, will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 am at Stallings Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Lowery will deliver the eulogy. She was a good neighbor lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She was a loving mother. To know Tracie was to love her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Strahan. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Strahan; 3 daughters, Elizabeth Grizzerd, Morgan Grizzerd, and Brianna Burns; 3 sons, Thomas Burns, Chris Sawyer, and Brandon Johnson; 2 sisters, Missi Bishop and Jennifer Harrel; and 3 grandchildren.

As published in The Daily Advance
