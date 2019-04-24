Tracy Hocutt Spruill
PLYMOUTH - Tracy Ann Hocutt Spruill, 49, of Plymouth, NC, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in her home.
Born in Pasquotank County on February 16, 1970, she was the daughter of Jeffery Ferrel Spruill of Creswell and Sandra Russell Spruill of Plymouth. Employed with Regulator Marine for many years, she attended Faith Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Preston Hocutt.
Surviving are her two daughters, Kendra Spruill of Greenville, and Shanna Armstead; a son, R.J. Armstead; a brother, Larry Hocutt, all of Plymouth; a granddaughter, Jorunee Vanterpool; a special niece, Ariyona Armstead; and her god-son, Emmanuel Williams.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Danny Gurganus. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation in the funeral home the hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Apr. 24, 2019