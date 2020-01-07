Troy Donnakin Williams
ELIZABETH CITY - Troy Donnakin Williams departed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
A memorial service will take place 11:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the chapel of Beach Rivers funeral home. Viewing and visitation with the family will take place on Thursday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. At other times the family will receive friends at his mother's residence, 119 Harding St., Elizabeth City, NC.
Troy leaves to cherish his memories, parents, Willie and Coneal W. Hughes; brother, Kirk Williams (Debra); three step sisters, Teal Franklin (Sam), Tonya Hughes and Lori Whidbee; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
