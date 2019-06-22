Vern Scott Smith
ELIZABETH CITY - Vern Scott Smith, age 84, passed away at his home in Elizabeth City surrounded by family. He was born in Marion, Indiana. He graduated from Ohio State University with a BS in Industrial Technology where he was a notable football player for the Bobcats. The Vern Smith Leadership Award was named in his honor. Upon graduation, he was commissioned into the U. S. Army and left active duty as an Army Captain. In his professional life, Vern was an Industrial Engineer, which resulted in several relocations throughout the years for him and his family. He was active in the Macedonia Lutheran Church for many years in Burlington, NC where he served on Church Council. In 1998, he and Jan Lauten married in Elizabeth City where they enjoyed traveling and creating many wonderful memories on the shores of the Pasquotank River for 22 years. Despite battling dementia for the past decade, he never lost his wit, sweetness, or the twinkle in his bright blue eyes.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Lauten; his sons, Michael, Scott, and Doug; and his six grandchildren, Emilee Barr, Cheryl Baraban, Kyle Smith, Megan Smith, Zack Smith, and Sydney Smith.
A memorial will be held at the residence at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, 408 Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Smith family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on June 22, 2019