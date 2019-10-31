The Daily Advance

Vernice Riddick "Meat" White

Service Information
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Vernice "Meat" Riddick White

ELIZABETH CITY - Vernice "Meat" Riddick White entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St Stephen Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 noon. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7 pm with the family receiving friends from 5:30-7:00 pm at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at other time, 201 Harrell Street, Elizabeth City, NC.

Vernice leaves to cherish her memories; husband, Derrick L. White, Sr.; three daughters, Kia Walton (James III), Tanisha Poole (Crisha, Sr.) and Tashara White; son, Derrick L. White, Jr.; mother, Maxine Riddick; grandmother, Ruth Bogues; sisters, Juliet Brown, Rose Spellman (Tyronne), Velma Banks, Hermione Cousette (David) and Carlise Jackson (Kermit) and Brenna Spence (Victor); brother, Jarvis Abbott (Ruby); sister in law, Selma White; brother in law, Donald R. White; 22 grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Riddick and White family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on Oct. 31, 2019
