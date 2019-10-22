Vernon Crank, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Vernon Crank, Jr, age 63, of Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC March 9, 1956 to Lois Sawyer Crank of the residence and the late Vernon Crank Sr. He was an agriculture farmer.
In addition to his mother he is survived by a sister, Linda Crank Chambers of the residence; a brother, Frank Milton Crank, Sr. of South Mills, NC; a nephew, Frank M. Crank, Jr.(Stephanie) and their children, Sophie, Sadie, and Sawyer of South Mills, NC; a niece, Caroline C. Culliens (Jordan) and their daughter Madison of Raleigh, NC
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in West Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. David Crumpler officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Crank family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.Twiford FH.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
