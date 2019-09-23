Vida Smith Hoskins
HERTFORD - Vida Smith Hoskins, 86, of the Snug Harbor community of Hertford, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Duke University Hospital, Durham.
Mrs. Hoskins was born in Pitt County on May 10, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Asa Earl and Velma Odell Haddock Smith. A homemaker, she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, and had been active with the NC Senior Games. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Webb Hoskins.
Surviving are her daughter, Janet E. Melton and husband, Gary, of Belhaven; a son, Ben Richard "Rick" Hoskins and wife, Pamela, of Chesapeake, VA; a sister, Barbara Brown; two brothers, Morris and Billy Smith, all of Greenville; three grandsons, Chad, Bret, and Collin Hoskins; and her special friend, Curtis Wilkins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Greg Owenby. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made either to Bethel Baptist Church, 794 Burnt Mill Road, or to the Perquimans County Senior Center, P.O. Box 615, both in Hertford, NC 27944.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. As published in The Daily Advance
