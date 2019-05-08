The Daily Advance

Violet "Cookie" Brothers

Guest Book
  • "Thoughts and prayers to the Brothers and Eason Family"
    - Maurice Melson Bryant
Service Information
Rivers Community Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC
27909
(252)-338-5065
Obituary
Send Flowers

Violet "Cookie" Brothers

ELIZABETH CITY - Violet "Cookie" Brothers entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Eastern Star COGIC, Elizabeth City, NC at 1:00 pm. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7 pm with the family receiving friends from 5-6 pm at the funeral home, at other times family will receive friends at son's residence, Melvin Brothers, 116 Longview Estate Rd., Hertford, NC

Violet "Cookie" Brothers leaves to cherish her memories: son, Melvin "Pill" Brothers (Pamela) of Hertford, NC; two sisters, Loretta Eason and Sheila Eason; brothers, James "BO Bo" Eason, Joseph Eason, William Eason and Johnny Blanchard (Quennie); four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Brothers family. As published in The Daily Advance
Published in The Daily Advance on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.