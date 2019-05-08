Violet "Cookie" Brothers



ELIZABETH CITY - Violet "Cookie" Brothers entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019.



Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Eastern Star COGIC, Elizabeth City, NC at 1:00 pm. Viewing will take place on Friday from 4-7 pm with the family receiving friends from 5-6 pm at the funeral home, at other times family will receive friends at son's residence, Melvin Brothers, 116 Longview Estate Rd., Hertford, NC



Violet "Cookie" Brothers leaves to cherish her memories: son, Melvin "Pill" Brothers (Pamela) of Hertford, NC; two sisters, Loretta Eason and Sheila Eason; brothers, James "BO Bo" Eason, Joseph Eason, William Eason and Johnny Blanchard (Quennie); four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Beach Rivers Funeral Service is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Brothers family. As published in The Daily Advance

