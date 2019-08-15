Virginia F. Williams
EDENTON - Virginia Farless Williams, 94, of 700 Virginia Road, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Williams was born in Bertie County on February 28, 1925, and was the daughter of the late William Timothy and Nellie Perry Farless. Through the years she had worked at the Historic Penelope Barker House, the Edenton Visitor Center, as a substitute teacher at John A. Holmes High School, and had volunteered at Chowan Hospital. A member of Edenton Baptist Church, she also enjoyed membership in the Edward G. Bond Post #40, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richmond Lee "Bubba" Williams; three brothers, Junior, Earl, and Graham Farless; and by a great-grandson.
Surviving are three daughters, Peggy Shrewsbury (Jerry) of Tyner, Janice Criddle (Jim) of Edenton, and Nancy Chappell of Belvidere; two sons, John Williams (Vickie) of Edenton, and Robert Williams (Lisa) of Hertford; four sisters, Pearl Berryman of Hobbsville, Helen Brickhouse of Edenton, Hazel Thomas of Asheville, and Betty Moore of Williamston; and a brother, Roland Farless of Edenton. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Michelle Slaughter, Michael Shrewsbury, Jr., Stacy Criddle, Mary Criddle, Tracy Chappell, Edward Lee Chappell, Jr., Dana Byrum, Chris Williams, Jenna Hebert, Heather Hartman, and Ashley Bailey; 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Thomas Biggs. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home, and all other times at the residence.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
As published in The Daily Advance
